Kerala government hikes DA, DR for employees, pensioners: Details here
Kerala just announced a 3% hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), taking it from 22% to 25%.
The move is meant to help employees and pensioners keep up with inflation, and you'll see the bump in your February or March 2026 pay.
Who is covered under this hike?
This hike covers state government employees, teachers, staff of aided schools, private colleges and polytechnics, local self-government workers, part-time teachers and part-time contingent employees, and re-employed pensioners.
Pensioners—including family pensioners—also get a DR boost.
Local bodies will handle these extra costs themselves.
What about state PSUs and other bodies?
The February 4 order will apply to State PSUs, statutory corporations, autonomous bodies, boards and grants-in-aid institutions subject to conditions.
If they're self-funded, their own boards can approve; if not, they'll need a green light from the government.
KSEB and KSRTC will issue their own orders for this change.
Arrears will be paid gradually
The source does not specify any DA/DR backlog period or an amount. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said arrears would be paid gradually, and that the amount for the first installment has been earmarked.
The source states DA will be disbursed with February 2026 salaries and DR with March (2026) pensions; it does not state that pending DA from January 2024-January 2026 will be added to March salaries for eligible folks.