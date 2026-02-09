Kerala government hikes DA, DR for employees, pensioners: Details here

The February 4 order will apply to State PSUs, statutory corporations, autonomous bodies, boards and grants-in-aid institutions subject to conditions. If they're self-funded, their own boards can approve; if not, they'll need a green light from the government. KSEB and KSRTC will issue their own orders for this change.

Arrears will be paid gradually

The source does not specify any DA/DR backlog period or an amount. Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal said arrears would be paid gradually, and that the amount for the first installment has been earmarked.

The source states DA will be disbursed with February 2026 salaries and DR with March (2026) pensions; it does not state that pending DA from January 2024-January 2026 will be added to March salaries for eligible folks.