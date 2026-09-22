Kerala government orders probe into Pinarayi Vijayan after ED report

The Congress-led UDF government in Kerala has launched a police probe into former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family after an Enforcement Directorate (ED) report accused Vijayan of taking bribes.

The ED says Vijayan got ₹3.28 crore from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. while another ₹2.78 crore went to his daughter Veena's now-closed IT company without corresponding services being rendered.