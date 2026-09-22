Kerala government orders probe into Pinarayi Vijayan after ED report
The Congress-led UDF government in Kerala has launched a police probe into former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family after an Enforcement Directorate (ED) report accused Vijayan of taking bribes.
The ED says Vijayan got ₹3.28 crore from Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. while another ₹2.78 crore went to his daughter Veena's now-closed IT company without corresponding services being rendered.
P.A. Mohamed Riyas accused of hawala
The report also claims Vijayan's son-in-law, former Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, helped move money abroad using hawala channels.
Kerala's home minister confirmed the director general of police will head the investigation after legal advice.
Vijayan and the CPI(M) party have called the accusations politically motivated; Riyas says they're defamatory and plans to fight back legally.