Kerala government pledges fair representation on reformed State Waqf Board
Kerala's government says it will make sure all groups get fair representation on the newly reformed State Waqf Board, after some members felt left out.
Minority Welfare Minister N Samsudheen admitted there aren't enough general category seats for everyone, but reassured that the government had not intended to exclude anyone.
He also mentioned other committees, like those for minority welfare and Haj, will be considered for broader inclusion.
Kerala High Court clears Waqf Board
The new board's setup was legally challenged but cleared by the Kerala High Court.
The current board is led by IUML's M C Mayin Haji and was formed after the previous one dissolved last Friday.
Officials say all appointments followed legal rules, and recent meetings with community leaders focused on making sure representation stays fair within official limits.