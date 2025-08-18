Kerala HC allows woman to join Vedan's bail hearing India Aug 18, 2025

The Kerala High Court has allowed a woman doctor to take part in rapper Vedan's (Hirandas Murali) anticipatory bail hearing after she accused him of sexually assaulting her multiple times, saying he'd marry her.

Her complaint led to a police case, and the court has asked for supporting documents.

Interestingly, two other women have made similar allegations against Vedan.