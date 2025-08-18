Next Article
Kerala HC allows woman to join Vedan's bail hearing
The Kerala High Court has allowed a woman doctor to take part in rapper Vedan's (Hirandas Murali) anticipatory bail hearing after she accused him of sexually assaulting her multiple times, saying he'd marry her.
Her complaint led to a police case, and the court has asked for supporting documents.
Interestingly, two other women have made similar allegations against Vedan.
The court will hear the case on Tuesday.
Vedan has denied all accusations, saying their relationship was consensual and blaming later disagreements for the complaint.
To make sure he doesn't leave India, Kochi police issued a lookout notice last week.
A case was registered based on her complaint.