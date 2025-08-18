Indian Ports Bill 2025 passed by Parliament

What does the bill entail?

This bill gives more power to state maritime boards for handling non-major ports and sets up a central council to guide national port growth.

There'll be faster ways to settle disputes and a bigger focus on sustainability—think greener initiatives and stricter pollution controls.

Transparent pricing rules are also coming in, making things fairer across all ports.

As Minister Sarbananda Sonowal put it, "So, by modernizing our legal framework, we are not just playing catch-up, but we are laying the foundation for India to become a global maritime leader by 2047."