Indian Ports Bill 2025 passed by Parliament
The Indian Ports Bill, 2025 just got the green light from the Rajya Sabha, after passing in the Lok Sabha earlier this month.
It's set to update rules that have been around since 1908, aiming to make port operations smoother and more digital.
Now, it only needs the President's signature before becoming law.
What does the bill entail?
This bill gives more power to state maritime boards for handling non-major ports and sets up a central council to guide national port growth.
There'll be faster ways to settle disputes and a bigger focus on sustainability—think greener initiatives and stricter pollution controls.
Transparent pricing rules are also coming in, making things fairer across all ports.
As Minister Sarbananda Sonowal put it, "So, by modernizing our legal framework, we are not just playing catch-up, but we are laying the foundation for India to become a global maritime leader by 2047."