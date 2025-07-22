Kerala HC bans filming on Sabarimala's sacred Pathinettampadi steps

Heading into pilgrimage season, the Kerala High Court has cracked down on photography and videography inside Sabarimala temple. Filming is now banned on the iconic Pathinettampadi—the 18 sacred steps—after last year's rule-breaking incidents.

Talks on extending bans to other sensitive spots The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) has been told to talk with the temple Tantri about possibly extending these bans to other sensitive spots like Melethirumuttam and around the sanctum sanctorum, where unauthorized filming has happened before.

Media crews need official accreditation Media crews now need official accreditation from TDB and security for any allowed filming.

Drones and tripods are out near Sopanam railings, and all live broadcast gear must be set up only in approved locations.

The TDB's final call on these rules will go back to court for review.