Kerala to deploy mobile ABC vans in 152 areas
Kerala is taking action after a spike in stray dog attacks and rabies deaths.
The state will roll out mobile Animal Birth Control (ABC) vans across 152 areas, aiming to humanely control the stray population.
Severely ill strays may be euthanized under existing rules, with the first pilot kicking off in Nedumangad.
Mobile ABC vans more affordable than building new centers
Mobile ABC vans are more affordable than building new centers and help bring services directly to where they're needed.
While some districts have pushed back against adding more permanent centers, officials hope these vans—and better waste management—will make a real difference in keeping both people and animals safer.