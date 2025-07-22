Kerala to deploy mobile ABC vans in 152 areas India Jul 22, 2025

Kerala is taking action after a spike in stray dog attacks and rabies deaths.

The state will roll out mobile Animal Birth Control (ABC) vans across 152 areas, aiming to humanely control the stray population.

Severely ill strays may be euthanized under existing rules, with the first pilot kicking off in Nedumangad.