Next Article
Urban heat is making Indian cities hotter at night, warns World Bank
A new World Bank report says Indian cities like Chennai, Surat, and Lucknow are seeing nighttime temperatures 3-5°C higher than nearby rural areas—thanks to all the concrete and not enough green spaces.
This city heat isn't just uncomfortable; it's becoming a real problem as nights get warmer.
Rising heat could double deaths and cost billions by 2050
The report warns that if things don't change, heat-related deaths in India could more than double by 2050—jumping from 144,000 to over 328,000 a year.
The economic hit is big too: extreme heat could threaten over 3% of Chennai's GDP and already costs up to $1.9 billion each year.
The World Bank says investing in greener cities is key—and private companies need to help fund these changes if we want safer, cooler urban spaces.