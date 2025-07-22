Urban heat is making Indian cities hotter at night, warns World Bank

Rising heat could double deaths and cost billions by 2050

The report warns that if things don't change, heat-related deaths in India could more than double by 2050—jumping from 144,000 to over 328,000 a year.

The economic hit is big too: extreme heat could threaten over 3% of Chennai's GDP and already costs up to $1.9 billion each year.

The World Bank says investing in greener cities is key—and private companies need to help fund these changes if we want safer, cooler urban spaces.