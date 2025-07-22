Chhattisgarh CM's son sent to judicial custody in liquor scam

Chaitanya brought to court after 5 days of questioning

After five days of questioning, Chaitanya was brought to court, and the ED named several big political figures—including ex-excise minister Kawasi Lakhma—as part of an alleged syndicate behind the scam.

The state reportedly lost over ₹2,100 crore because of it.

Former CM Bhupesh Baghel has called the investigation "politically motivated," and Congress supporters have been protesting across Chhattisgarh.