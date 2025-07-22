Chhattisgarh CM's son sent to judicial custody in liquor scam
Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, has been sent to 14 days in judicial custody after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 18.
He's accused of helping manage over ₹1,000 crore from a major liquor scam and allegedly investing ₹16.7 crore into real estate.
The ED raided his home in Bhilai before taking him into custody.
Chaitanya brought to court after 5 days of questioning
After five days of questioning, Chaitanya was brought to court, and the ED named several big political figures—including ex-excise minister Kawasi Lakhma—as part of an alleged syndicate behind the scam.
The state reportedly lost over ₹2,100 crore because of it.
Former CM Bhupesh Baghel has called the investigation "politically motivated," and Congress supporters have been protesting across Chhattisgarh.