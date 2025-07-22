Next Article
'Wife leavesThumb husband for younger man, both get along Scottish way'
In Siddharthnagar, Uttar Pradesh, Janki Devi (40) made headlines by leaving her husband of nearly 20 years to marry her younger partner, Sonu Prajapati (24), with her husband's consent.
The couple's unusual arrangement—Janki moving in with Sonu while her husband Ram Charan (47) takes care of their four kids—was made official through a written agreement submitted to the police.
Why does this matter?
It's not every day you see families openly choosing what works for them, even if it breaks tradition.
This story stands out because everyone involved agreed: Ram said he no longer wants to reunite and Janki shared she's focused on her new life.
It's a real-life example of changing relationship norms and personal choices in today's India.