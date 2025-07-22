Kerala's former CM Achuthanandan passes away, funeral on July 23

The funeral ceremony starts at 3:00pm at Punnapra-Vayalar Martyrs's Memorial, where he'll be laid to rest alongside other legendary communist leaders. As a tribute, all government offices and schools in Alappuzha district will be closed that day.

Achuthanandan was Kerala's oldest CM

Born in 1923, Achuthanandan became Kerala's oldest Chief Minister at age 82 and was known for pushing big infrastructure projects like Kochi Metro and fighting corruption head-on—even when it meant going against his own party.

His bold stands on social issues and relentless activism earned him huge respect across generations, with many remembering him as "the people's leader" right up to his last election win at age 92.