Kerala's former CM Achuthanandan passes away, funeral on July 23
V.S. Achuthanandan, Kerala's former Chief Minister and a major figure in state politics, passed away on Monday, July 21, 2025.
His final journey will take place with full state honors in Alappuzha on July 23.
The public can pay their respects at his home until 9:00am and later at the CPI(M) office and Recreation Ground from 11:00am.
Funeral details
The funeral ceremony starts at 3:00pm at Punnapra-Vayalar Martyrs's Memorial, where he'll be laid to rest alongside other legendary communist leaders.
As a tribute, all government offices and schools in Alappuzha district will be closed that day.
Achuthanandan was Kerala's oldest CM
Born in 1923, Achuthanandan became Kerala's oldest Chief Minister at age 82 and was known for pushing big infrastructure projects like Kochi Metro and fighting corruption head-on—even when it meant going against his own party.
His bold stands on social issues and relentless activism earned him huge respect across generations, with many remembering him as "the people's leader" right up to his last election win at age 92.