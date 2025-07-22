Karnataka forms SIT to probe alleged sexual abuse in temple India Jul 22, 2025

Karnataka has launched a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into disturbing allegations of mass burials and sexual abuse in Dharmasthala.

This comes after a former sanitation worker said he was forced to bury the bodies of women and minors between 1998 and 2014.

The SIT, led by top police officials, officially began its work on July 21.