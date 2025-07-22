Next Article
Karnataka forms SIT to probe alleged sexual abuse in temple
Karnataka has launched a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into disturbing allegations of mass burials and sexual abuse in Dharmasthala.
This comes after a former sanitation worker said he was forced to bury the bodies of women and minors between 1998 and 2014.
The SIT, led by top police officials, officially began its work on July 21.
Temple authorities have welcomed the investigation
The SIT is digging into claims of systemic abuse and possible cover-ups. Part of their job is to examine skeletal remains brought forward as evidence.
Both the temple authorities and State Women's Commission have welcomed the investigation, promising full support for justice and victim safety.