Telangana on weather alert—rain expected across all districts India Jul 22, 2025

Heads up, Telangana—Wednesday's looking pretty rainy.

The IMD has put six districts on orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, while 14 more are on yellow alert for heavy showers.

Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected across all 33 districts, so it might be wise to keep an umbrella handy.