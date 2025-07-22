Telangana on weather alert—rain expected across all districts
Heads up, Telangana—Wednesday's looking pretty rainy.
The IMD has put six districts on orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall, while 14 more are on yellow alert for heavy showers.
Thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds are expected across all 33 districts, so it might be wise to keep an umbrella handy.
Orange alert in these districts
The orange alert covers Adilabad, Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, and Bhadradri Kothagudem.
Yellow alerts are out for places like Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, both Warangal districts, Rajanna Sircilla, Khammam, Mahabubabad, Hanamkonda, Jangaon, Siddipet, Vikarabad, and Mahabubnagar.
In Hyderabad itself? Expect cloudy skies with light to moderate rain and thundershowers; temperatures should hover around 30°C during the day and drop to about 23°C at night.