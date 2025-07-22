Next Article
Bihar's voter list 52L errors—19L people are dead
The Election Commission just found over 52 lakh mistakes in Bihar's voter list during a recent update—turns out, nearly 19 lakh of those are people who've passed away but are still listed as voters.
That's about 2.36% of all registered voters, and there are also lots of duplicate entries and folks who've moved away.
How to update your details
To clean things up before the upcoming elections, the ECI is teaming up with local officers and political parties.
If you're a voter in Bihar, you need to submit your updated forms by July 25 to make sure your info is correct.
There'll also be a window from August 1 to September 1 for anyone to flag mistakes or request changes before voting kicks off later this year.