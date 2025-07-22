Next Article
Threat to Golden Temple: Punjab CM calls email scare 'unpardonable'
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the Golden Temple on Tuesday and promised tough action against those who sent threatening emails about the site.
He described the threats as "unpardonable."
Police have already arrested a software engineer from Haryana linked to these emails.
Police arrest software engineer
The investigation is moving quickly, with police following strong leads and verifying evidence.
Security has been tightened around the Golden Temple to keep everyone safe.
Mann reassured visitors that Punjab Police are fully prepared, urging people to stay calm while authorities work to resolve things swiftly.