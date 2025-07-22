Next Article
Man attacks wife in court after divorce hearing
A tense moment unfolded at a Saundatti court in Belagavi, Karnataka, when Muttappa Ganachari attacked his wife Aishwarya and her mother Anasuya with a machete right after their divorce hearing.
The incident reportedly started with an argument between the couple that quickly escalated.
How did he get the machete inside the court?
Police officers and bystanders stepped in fast to stop Ganachari, restraining him before things got worse.
Both women were taken to a hospital in Dharwad for treatment.
Now, police are investigating not just the assault but also how Ganachari managed to bring a machete into the court, raising serious concerns about security checks at legal venues.