Why can't you work? SC on woman's ₹12Cr alimony demand India Jul 22, 2025

The Supreme Court recently raised eyebrows over a woman's demand for ₹12 crore in alimony after just 18 months of marriage.

The Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, pointed out that she holds an MBA and is an IT professional, asking why she hadn't looked for work.

The woman said her wealthy husband had called her "schizophrenic" and tried to annul their marriage, while she was also seeking a house in Mumbai and a BMW.