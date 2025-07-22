Next Article
Why can't you work? SC on woman's ₹12Cr alimony demand
The Supreme Court recently raised eyebrows over a woman's demand for ₹12 crore in alimony after just 18 months of marriage.
The Chief Justice of India, BR Gavai, pointed out that she holds an MBA and is an IT professional, asking why she hadn't looked for work.
The woman said her wealthy husband had called her "schizophrenic" and tried to annul their marriage, while she was also seeking a house in Mumbai and a BMW.
CJI's suggestions to the woman
Instead of the huge cash payout, the CJI suggested options like accepting either a flat or ₹4 crore.
The court made it clear she couldn't claim property from her husband's father, and emphasized that educated individuals are expected to aim for financial independence—even during tough marital disputes.