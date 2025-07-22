'Cash or UPI?': Bengaluru auto standoff highlights payment chaos
A Bengaluru autorickshaw ride just set off a bigger conversation about how we pay for public transport.
After a passenger refused to pay the fare in cash—insisting on UPI instead—the driver stood firm, saying only cash would do.
The standoff ended with the rider leaving unpaid and posting about it on X, which quickly got people talking.
How the situation escalated
Turns out, auto drivers aren't actually required to accept UPI—cash is still the official way to pay.
Some folks online pointed out that skipping payment after a ride isn't okay either, so the whole thing highlights just how tricky paying for autos can be right now.
What to keep in mind
Amid all this, Karnataka's government has been cracking down on auto overcharging lately—with over 260 cases filed and nearly 100 autos seized since late June 2025.
So if you're hopping into an auto in Bengaluru, maybe double-check how you'll be paying before your ride starts!