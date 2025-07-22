Next Article
Why US-India trade deal talks are crucial right now
India and the US have been trying to hash out a trade deal since March 2025, but even after five rounds—the latest just wrapped up in Washington—big issues like tariffs, agriculture, cars, and digital rules are still stuck.
With an August 1 tariff deadline coming up fast, it's looking unlikely they'll reach a quick fix.
Why the US-India trade deal matters
These talks impact what gets pricier or cheaper between both countries—think sectors like agriculture, automobiles, and digital services.
While India recently locked in a promising trade agreement with the UK (great news for Indian exports), and is deep into negotiations with the EU too, progress with the US could shape future jobs and opportunities for young Indians at home and abroad.