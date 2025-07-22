'Earth has no borders': India's 1st ISS astronaut in textbook
Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to visit the International Space Station, shared a powerful thought: "The Earth looks completely one; no border is visible from outside."
His words—now in the NCERT Class 5 textbook—remind us that "we all are part of humanity, and the Earth is our one home, and all of us are in it."
Shukla's message after his historic 18-day stay on ISS
Shukla's message comes after his groundbreaking 18-day stay on the ISS, where he ran microgravity experiments on things like muscle repair and growing seeds in space.
His journey marks a big leap for India's human spaceflight program and gives a boost to future missions like Gaganyaan.
NCERT's aim behind including Shukla's experience in textbooks
By including Shukla's experience in school textbooks, NCERT wants students to see Earth as a shared home—not just divided by borders—and encourage them to ask questions and think about our planet as one community.