'Earth has no borders': India's 1st ISS astronaut in textbook India Jul 22, 2025

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, the first Indian to visit the International Space Station, shared a powerful thought: "The Earth looks completely one; no border is visible from outside."

His words—now in the NCERT Class 5 textbook—remind us that "we all are part of humanity, and the Earth is our one home, and all of us are in it."