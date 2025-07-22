Page Loader

MHA to work from new Central Vista office

India

Big change ahead—India's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is leaving its old North Block office and shifting into the brand-new Central Vista complex (CCS-3) on Kartavya Path.
As part of the government's huge Central Vista makeover, which aims to bring all major offices together with modern tech and greener, smarter buildings, this move marks a significant step in the project.

What you need to know about the new office

The MHA will now work from floors 4 to 6 in CCS-3, where they'll get upgraded security, digital systems, and eco-friendly features.
Departments like Internal Security and Disaster Management are moving too.
There's even a special help center set up by CPWD to make sure everything goes smoothly—from shifting files to setting up new workspaces.

Why this move is important

This move isn't just about a fancy new building—it's about making government work better together, using tech efficiently, and giving old heritage spaces a fresh purpose.
For anyone interested in how India is gearing up for future-ready governance, this shift is a pretty big deal.