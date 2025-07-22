MHA to work from new Central Vista office
Big change ahead—India's Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is leaving its old North Block office and shifting into the brand-new Central Vista complex (CCS-3) on Kartavya Path.
As part of the government's huge Central Vista makeover, which aims to bring all major offices together with modern tech and greener, smarter buildings, this move marks a significant step in the project.
What you need to know about the new office
The MHA will now work from floors 4 to 6 in CCS-3, where they'll get upgraded security, digital systems, and eco-friendly features.
Departments like Internal Security and Disaster Management are moving too.
There's even a special help center set up by CPWD to make sure everything goes smoothly—from shifting files to setting up new workspaces.
Why this move is important
This move isn't just about a fancy new building—it's about making government work better together, using tech efficiently, and giving old heritage spaces a fresh purpose.
For anyone interested in how India is gearing up for future-ready governance, this shift is a pretty big deal.