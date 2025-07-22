Next Article
Barabanki officials shower kanwariyas with flower petals from helicopter
On July 22, Barabanki's district team took to the skies, showering flower petals from a helicopter over Kanwariya pilgrims at the ancient Mahadeva Shiva temple.
This unique tribute was for devotees who walk barefoot each Shravan to offer prayers—at a temple that's been drawing crowds since Mahabharata times.
'Heartfelt recognition of the pilgrims' devotion'
It's not every day you see a helicopter honoring faith. The scene was full of energy, with chants of "Bam Bam Bhole" and non-stop worship through the night.
Chief priest Virendra Kumar Awasthi called it "a heartfelt recognition" of the pilgrims' devotion.
Local officials also made sure everyone stayed safe, showing how tradition and modern support can come together in big ways during major festivals in Uttar Pradesh.