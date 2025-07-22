Next Article
Maharashtra: Villagers beat up men dressed as transgender persons
On Tuesday in Palghar, Maharashtra, villagers stopped and beat up four people—three men dressed as transgender persons and an auto-rickshaw driver—after they allegedly tried to kidnap three girls and a boy walking home from school.
The suspects reportedly threatened the kids with a knife, leading the children to call for help.
Case of attempted kidnapping filed
Locals quickly intervened, caught the suspects, and handed them over to police.
A case of attempted kidnapping has been filed, with statements taken from both the children and accused.
Police have urged everyone not to spread rumors or take matters into their own hands, reminding people that working with law enforcement is key for keeping peace in the community.