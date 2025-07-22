India, Nepal to resume boundary talks after 6-year pause
India and Nepal are finally getting back to the table for boundary talks after a long six-year pause.
The Boundary Working Group (BWG) will meet in New Delhi from July 27-29, focusing on fixing up border markers and clearing no-man's land—though tricky spots like Susta and Kalapani aren't on this round's agenda.
The talks had been on hold since 2019, mostly thanks to the Covid pandemic and a subsequent boundary dispute.
Nepal team headed by Prakash Joshi
Nepal's team is headed by Prakash Joshi from their Department of Survey, with officials from several ministries joining in.
They'll be picking up where things left off back in 2019, restarting field checks and border maintenance.
This time, they're also planning to use GPS tech to keep tabs on properties that citizens own across the border—a practical upgrade for both sides.