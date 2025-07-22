India, Nepal to resume boundary talks after 6-year pause India Jul 22, 2025

India and Nepal are finally getting back to the table for boundary talks after a long six-year pause.

The Boundary Working Group (BWG) will meet in New Delhi from July 27-29, focusing on fixing up border markers and clearing no-man's land—though tricky spots like Susta and Kalapani aren't on this round's agenda.

The talks had been on hold since 2019, mostly thanks to the Covid pandemic and a subsequent boundary dispute.