Kerala HC: Employers can't refuse valid resignation, call it bonded labor
Big news from Kerala High Court: employers can't refuse a valid resignation just because they want to keep you.
The court called it "bonded labor"—which is illegal—and said everyone has the right to walk away from a job if they follow the rules.
This all started when Traco Cable Company tried to block their company secretary, Greevas Job Panakkal, from leaving.
Court's decision comes after Panakkal's battle
Panakkal wanted to quit in 2024 to care for his mom after his dad passed away, but the company said no, claiming he was too important and even threatened him with action.
The court stepped in and made it clear: unless you're breaking your notice period or did something seriously wrong, your boss can't stop you from resigning.
Plus, the company now has to pay Panakkal his unpaid salary and benefits.
This sets a strong example—your right to leave a job is protected, whether you're in a government gig or private sector.