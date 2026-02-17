Kerala HC: Employers can't refuse valid resignation, call it bonded labor

Court's decision comes after Panakkal's battle

Panakkal wanted to quit in 2024 to care for his mom after his dad passed away, but the company said no, claiming he was too important and even threatened him with action.

The court stepped in and made it clear: unless you're breaking your notice period or did something seriously wrong, your boss can't stop you from resigning.

Plus, the company now has to pay Panakkal his unpaid salary and benefits.

This sets a strong example—your right to leave a job is protected, whether you're in a government gig or private sector.