Kerala HC grants additional judge anticipatory bail after Kochi crash
India
The Kerala High Court has granted anticipatory bail to an additional judge after his minor son was allegedly involved in a deadly car accident.
The incident happened on October 25 in Kochi, when the judge's luxury car hit a scooter, leading to the death of a 55-year-old man.
Kerala HC says no further arrest
The court said further arrest wasn't needed since the judge had fully cooperated; he went through a six-hour police interrogation and his house was searched.
His lawyer shared that the son took the car without his father's knowledge.
The court also pointed out that legal procedures matter more than public opinion, especially to keep things fair and by the book.