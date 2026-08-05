Kerala HC sets SIT to probe Milma ghee for Sabarimala

The Kerala High Court has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to dig into claims of irregularities in buying 165,000-liter of Milma ghee for Sabarimala temple.

The investigation will check if the ghee was adulterated, if there were supply issues, or if quality checks were skipped: concerns that have sparked a lot of debate around the 2025-26 Sabarimala pilgrimage season's temple offerings.