Kerala HC sets SIT to probe Milma ghee for Sabarimala
The Kerala High Court has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to dig into claims of irregularities in buying 165,000-liter of Milma ghee for Sabarimala temple.
The investigation will check if the ghee was adulterated, if there were supply issues, or if quality checks were skipped: concerns that have sparked a lot of debate around the 2025-26 Sabarimala pilgrimage season's temple offerings.
Devaswoms minister alleges negligence Milma denies
Kerala's devaswoms minister called the situation "criminal negligence," claiming less ghee was delivered and that quality tests didn't pass muster. He warned legal action could follow.
On the other side, Milma's chairman stood by his team, insisting they delivered everything as ordered with proper paperwork and standards.
With both sides sticking to their stories, the SIT now has to sort out what really happened behind the scenes.