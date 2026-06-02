Kerala health minister seeks probe after maggots found in patient
Kerala's health minister has called for an urgent probe after a patient at Thiruvananthapuram's Government Medical College, his family alleged that maggots were found in his surgical wound.
Rajendraprasad, who was recovering from a road accident, had just been moved from the intensive care unit to a general ward when his family noticed the issue and felt their complaints were brushed aside by hospital staff.
Committee investigating care and staff misbehavior
The hospital superintendent admitted the complaint and explained that such infections can sometimes happen even in intensive care units.
Now, a four-member committee of senior doctors is investigating both the medical care and claims of staff misbehavior toward the patient's family.
Staff accused of misbehaving with the patient's family will face counseling, with officials promising a report by Wednesday evening.