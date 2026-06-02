Kerala health minister seeks probe after maggots found in patient India Jun 02, 2026

Kerala's health minister has called for an urgent probe after a patient at Thiruvananthapuram's Government Medical College, his family alleged that maggots were found in his surgical wound.

Rajendraprasad, who was recovering from a road accident, had just been moved from the intensive care unit to a general ward when his family noticed the issue and felt their complaints were brushed aside by hospital staff.