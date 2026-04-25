Kerala heat wave over 40°C linked to more snake bites
India
Kerala is in the middle of a harsh heat wave, with temperatures soaring past 40 degrees Celsius.
The extreme weather isn't just uncomfortable: it's causing more snake bites and even a death from heat stroke.
The chief minister has urged everyone to stay indoors between 11am and 3pm to stay safe.
Snakes entering Kerala homes, bites reported
With the ground heating up, snakes are sneaking into homes to escape the sun, leading to more encounters, some sadly fatal.
Recent incidents include two siblings bitten while sleeping and a child who didn't survive a bite.
Forest officials say several baby snakes were found in the premises of a house in Thrissur, likely because both the weather and breeding season are pushing them closer to people and rodents near houses can attract snakes.