Kerala High Court allows termination for 15-year-old rape survivor
India
The Kerala High Court has allowed a 15-year-old rape survivor to end her 30-week pregnancy, calling it necessary for her mental health.
This decision came after her mother filed a plea and a medical board confirmed that continuing the pregnancy would be harmful.
Kerala High Court orders dual consent
Justice Harisankar V Menon told the state to carry out the procedure, but only with consent from both the girl and her mother.
The court also directed the state to make arrangements for the procedure and, if the baby is delivered alive, the medical board said the baby would require a stay in the neonatal intensive care unit for about two months.
If not, medical samples will be kept for further investigation since there is an ongoing police case.