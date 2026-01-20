Kerala High Court confirms gold theft at Sabarimala temple India Jan 20, 2026

The Kerala High Court said its apprehension regarding misappropriation stands prima facie reinforced and that gold from the famous Sabarimala temple's idols and door frames may have been stolen and replaced.

Tests by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) indicated differences between plating done in 1998 and in 2019 that are consistent with tampering and substitution.

The court described it as a "systematic and methodical process," with sculpture plates sent away for chemical extraction.