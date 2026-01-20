Kerala High Court confirms gold theft at Sabarimala temple
The Kerala High Court said its apprehension regarding misappropriation stands prima facie reinforced and that gold from the famous Sabarimala temple's idols and door frames may have been stolen and replaced.
Tests by the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) indicated differences between plating done in 1998 and in 2019 that are consistent with tampering and substitution.
The court described it as a "systematic and methodical process," with sculpture plates sent away for chemical extraction.
What's happening now?
A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been permitted to take measurements of surface areas and collect samples to estimate the quantum of gold cladding.
Because the science behind this is complex, the court wants statements directly from VSSC experts.
Investigators are now digging into who was involved, what roles they played, and whether there was a bigger conspiracy.
The next hearing is set for February 2, 2026, as the case moves forward.