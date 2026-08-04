Kerala High Court overturns life term in 2009 newborn killing
India
The Kerala High Court has set aside the life sentence of a woman accused of killing her newborn back in 2009.
The judges said the prosecution just didn't have enough solid proof, so they couldn't say for sure she was guilty.
She denied the charges in her appeal, saying her husband falsely implicated her.
Kerala High Court cites evidentiary gaps
The court found too many gaps in the case: there was no weapon found, and no evidence that she could have disposed of the body right after giving birth without anyone noticing.
Plus, their claim that she wanted to hide the illegitimacy of the pregnancy didn't hold up, since family and even a neighbor already knew about it.
Unless held for something else, she'll now be released.