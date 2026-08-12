Kerala High Court: Parents cannot halt minors' sexual assault prosecution
India
The Kerala High Court just made it clear: parents cannot stop the legal process in cases of sexual assault against minors, no matter what agreements happen within the family.
This came up while denying bail to a man accused of raping his 17-year-old daughter.
Justice Kauser Edappagath said that protecting children is the state's responsibility, and private deals cannot override that.
Court warns family settlements endanger children
The court pointed out that letting families settle these cases privately could let serious crimes go unpunished and put more children at risk.
As the judge put it, the interest of justice and the welfare of the child always come first.
This ruling is a strong reminder that when it comes to protecting minors from abuse, there are no shortcuts or loopholes.