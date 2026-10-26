Kerala High Court stays FIR against Pinarayi Vijayan and family
India
The Kerala High Court has hit pause on filing an FIR against former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his family over the CMRL-Exalogic payoff case.
This means, for now, all investigations by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau are also on hold.
The decision came after Vijayan and others challenged a previous order to file the FIR.
Stay temporary pending appeals review
This stay is just temporary while the court takes a closer look at everyone's appeals. The judges will revisit the case in about four weeks.
The controversy centers on alleged financial misconduct during Vijayan's time as Chief Minister, and he was expected to skip Enforcement Directorate questioning related to it.
For now, things are at a standstill until the court decides what happens next.