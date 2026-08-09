Kerala launches Operation Grip after Arjun Ayanki threats, 55 arrested

Kerala Police just kicked off "Operation Grip," a statewide crackdown on organized crime, after notorious criminal Arjun Ayanki threatened officers and challenged State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala on social media while in hiding.

The operation began Saturday and led to 55 arrests by that night.

Ayanki, linked to 23 criminal cases, was caught in Kannur on Sunday.

State Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala made it clear: "We will not allow any goonda activities in Kerala."