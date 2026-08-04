Kerala launches Operation Toofan to break up drug trafficking networks
India
Kerala just rolled out Operation Toofan, a statewide push to break up drug trafficking networks.
The initiative was announced by Minister for General Education N. Shamsudheen at a school event in Kottarakkara, where he also kicked off various annual development projects implemented at the institution by voluntary organizations.
N. Shamsudheen praises students' anti-drug role
Minister Shamsudheen gave students major credit for their energy in the anti-drug movement, saying their belief that life itself as the ultimate high inspires real change.
He emphasized that student support is key to wiping out substance abuse and highlighted ongoing efforts to upgrade schools and make education better, all part of keeping this momentum going.