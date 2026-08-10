Kerala limits 'Vande Mataram' to 2 stanzas at state events
Kerala has decided that only the first two stanzas of Vande Mataram will be sung at state government events, after a recent order requiring the full song sparked pushback.
The move comes as both major political coalitions in Kerala (UDF and LDF) objected to singing the later verses, saying they don't reflect India's secular values.
K Muraleedharan rejects Union directive
Health Minister K Muraleedharan explained, "Kerala will not follow the Union government's directives (on full rendition)."
He shared that singing just two stanzas is a long-standing tradition in Kerala, and clarified that the full version was only sung at a recent swearing-in because of the Governor's presence.
The latest circular also surprised officials since earlier Independence Day plans didn't mention singing Vande Mataram at all.