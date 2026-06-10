Kerala man wins ₹25,000 after KSBC charged ₹180 for beer India Jun 10, 2026

A Kerala man just won ₹25,000 from the state-run liquor store (KSBC) after they charged him ₹180 for a beer that was clearly marked ₹170.

The Consumer Commission called this out as an "unfair trade practice" and "deficiency in service," making it clear that even small overcharges aren't okay.