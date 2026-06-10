Kerala man wins ₹25,000 after KSBC charged ₹180 for beer
India
A Kerala man just won ₹25,000 from the state-run liquor store (KSBC) after they charged him ₹180 for a beer that was clearly marked ₹170.
The Consumer Commission called this out as an "unfair trade practice" and "deficiency in service," making it clear that even small overcharges aren't okay.
Consumer Commission rejects KSBC explanation
The customer spoke up about the extra ₹10 charge but got a poor response from staff.
KSBC admitted to the overcharge, blaming a new social security cess and relabeling hassles, but the commission didn't buy it: rules say you can't sell above MRP, period.