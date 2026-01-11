Next Article
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil arrested after 3rd rape allegation
India
Rahul Mamkootathil, an expelled Congress MLA from Palakkad, was taken into custody late Saturday night after a woman from Pathanamthitta accused him of sexual assault. This is now the third such case filed against him.
He was picked up from a hotel and brought to Pathanamthitta on Sunday morning.
All 3 cases now under 1 probe
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) looking into the earlier two sexual assault cases will also handle this latest complaint, so everything's being investigated together.
In the previous cases, Mamkootathil got interim protection and anticipatory bail from courts.
After these allegations surfaced, Congress expelled him from the party.
Formal arrest proceedings for this new complaint are expected soon.