Next Article
Kerala MLA Rahul Mamkootathil arrested in 3rd rape case
India
Rahul Mamkootathil, a Kerala MLA, was arrested early Sunday in Palakkad after being accused in a third case of rape and forced abortion.
The complainant says Mamkootathil befriended her online, promised marriage, then raped her and pressured her into an abortion.
What's happening now
This latest complaint also includes allegations of cheating and financial extortion.
Despite court protection in two earlier cases from last year, police registered a fresh FIR on January 11 after reviewing messages and medical records.
Mamkootathil is being questioned by the Special Investigation Team and will soon be presented before the Pathanamthitta magistrate court as the investigation continues.