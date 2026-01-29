Kerala MLA spots 'digital arrest' scam, takes quick action India Jan 29, 2026

Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, a Congress MLA from Kerala, got a suspicious call from someone pretending to be Mumbai Police and accusing him of financial fraud using his Aadhaar number.

He quickly realized it was a scam and hung up before things could go further.

Radhakrishnan had submitted a complaint to the state police chief and expected an investigation to be launched after a case was registered.