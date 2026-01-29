Kerala MLA spots 'digital arrest' scam, takes quick action
Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan, a Congress MLA from Kerala, got a suspicious call from someone pretending to be Mumbai Police and accusing him of financial fraud using his Aadhaar number.
He quickly realized it was a scam and hung up before things could go further.
Radhakrishnan had submitted a complaint to the state police chief and expected an investigation to be launched after a case was registered.
Why this matters: scams like these are spreading
Kerala has reported multiple incidents of "digital arrest" scams in recent months—fraudsters pose as cops, claim you're in trouble, and pressure you for money.
While older people have been the main targets so far, Radhakrishnan's experience is a reminder for everyone to stay alert and not fall for these tricks.
His quick response shows how important it is to spot scams early and take action.