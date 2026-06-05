Kerala monsoon arrives 3 days late, IMD warns heavy rain India Jun 05, 2026

The southwest monsoon finally arrived in Kerala, running three days behind schedule and bringing a welcome break from the summer heat.

IMD says Kerala and Karnataka can expect heavy rain this week, while parts of North India (like Delhi-NCR and Haryana) should get ready for storms and gusty winds.

Northeast India is also in for several days of intense rain.