Kerala monsoon arrives 3 days late, IMD warns heavy rain
India
The southwest monsoon finally arrived in Kerala, running three days behind schedule and bringing a welcome break from the summer heat.
IMD says Kerala and Karnataka can expect heavy rain this week, while parts of North India (like Delhi-NCR and Haryana) should get ready for storms and gusty winds.
Northeast India is also in for several days of intense rain.
Narendra Modi launches Surat Daman projects
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The focus is on better roads, public services, and making city life smoother for everyone.