Kerala monsoon causes 20 deaths, displaces over 11,000 people
India
Kerala has been hit by relentless monsoon rains, leading to 20 deaths and forcing over 11,000 people to leave their homes.
Central and northern districts like Pathanamthitta, Idukki, and Kozhikode are especially affected with widespread flooding and landslides.
27 houses had been completely destroyed, while 196 partially damaged.
IMD issues red alert in Kerala
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put eight districts on red alert after nonstop downpours: Bayar in Kasaragod got a whopping 13cm of rain in just under a day.
Heavy rainfall is expected to continue through August 8, with places like Thrissur and Alappuzha under an orange warning.
With rivers running high and the ground soaked, the risk of more floods and landslides remains real for now.