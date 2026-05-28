Kerala monsoon delay keeps Pune hot, IMD warns El Nino

Pune 38°C, mostly clear skies expected

Temperatures in Pune have been spiking (think 38 degrees Celsius in Pune, with Shivajinagar and Pashan among the warmest areas) while mornings aren't offering much relief either.

The IMD expects mostly clear skies for now, with only light showers likely around June 1.

If you're hoping for cooler days, we'll probably have to wait until those classic monsoon winds finally roll in over the next couple of weeks.