Kerala monsoon running late, IMD warns of Monday wild weather

Regional heavy rain and squall warnings

Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Lakshadweep, and South Interior Karnataka are set for heavy showers on June 1 as the monsoon moves in.

northeast states like Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura are also on alert for local downpours.

Meanwhile, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and West Madhya Pradesh can expect serious rain and hailstorms; Odisha and East Rajasthan might see thunder squalls with winds up to 80km per hour.

Central India will cool down a bit while northwest regions could actually get hotter later this week.

Fishermen are being told to stay off rough seas for now.