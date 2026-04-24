Kerala nears official heat wave status as IMD monitors closely
India
Kerala is getting really close to an official heat wave, with temperatures recently spiking higher than usual but just missing the cut for a formal declaration.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is keeping a close eye on things and will only call it a heat wave if all its criteria are met.
IMD thresholds leave Kerala just shy
For the IMD to declare a heat wave, it's not just about being super hot: temperatures need to hit at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains or 37 degrees Celsius along the coast, plus be 4.5 degrees Celsius above normal.
And these conditions have to stick around for two days at two different places before anything's made official.
For now, Kerala's just shy of that line, but everyone's staying alert.