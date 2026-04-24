Kerala nears official heat wave status as IMD monitors closely

IMD thresholds leave Kerala just shy

For the IMD to declare a heat wave, it's not just about being super hot: temperatures need to hit at least 40 degrees Celsius in the plains or 37 degrees Celsius along the coast, plus be 4.5 degrees Celsius above normal.

And these conditions have to stick around for two days at two different places before anything's made official.

For now, Kerala's just shy of that line, but everyone's staying alert.