Kerala now recognizes tidal flooding as natural disaster

Kerala just officially recognized coastal tidal flooding and sea incursions as a state-specific disaster. This means people affected by these floods can finally get financial help from the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF)—something they couldn't access before, since tidal flooding was seen as "routine."

Relief funds were previously unavailable Until now, regular tidal floods weren't covered by relief funds, leaving many communities stranded.

The new rule says it doesn't matter if flooding is from rain, tides, or waves—if your area gets hit, you're eligible for support under disaster law.

Coastal areas have been hit repeatedly Coastal areas like Vypin, Chellanam, Edakochi, Perumbadappu, and Kumbalanghi have faced repeated damage to homes and livelihoods—especially for fishermen and farmers.

River siltation and changing land use have made things worse in recent years.