Kerala on Ebola alert with 27 in 21-day home quarantine
India
Kerala is keeping a close eye on Ebola as directed by the Centre.
Right now, 27 people who arrived from Congo, Uganda, and South Sudan are in home quarantine for 21 days.
Health officials are tracking anyone showing symptoms and urging travelers to cooperate for everyone's safety.
Kerala isolates traveler, alerts states
The state has isolated one symptomatic traveler in Ernakulam district and placed another under institutional quarantine.
Kerala has also alerted other states about 32 passengers with recent African travel history and reported two more passengers whose point of entry into the country was different.
Hospitals have run mock drills to stay prepared, focusing on quick response and safe waste handling.