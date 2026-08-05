Kerala orange alert for very heavy rain in 7 districts
India
Kerala's weather is acting up again, with an orange alert for very heavy rain in seven districts (Kasaragod, Kannur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, and Alappuzha) on Thursday (August 6).
The other seven districts have been placed under a yellow alert for isolated heavy rain.
Kerala fishermen warned of rough seas
This wet spell is thanks to a cyclonic circulation over the Bay of Bengal and some upper air disturbances nearby.
While there hasn't been extreme rainfall lately (the highest was nine centimeters in Kasaragod), coastal spots like Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam could see bigger waves until Thursday night.
If you're heading to the beach or planning any water activities, officials are urging extra caution, especially for fishermen.