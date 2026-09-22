Kerala orders probe into Pinarayi Vijayan over CMRL bribery claims
Kerala has kicked off an official investigation into former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) flagged possible bribery.
The case also names his daughter Veena T and her husband P A Mohamed Riyas, all linked to the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) scandal.
Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala announced that top cop Ravada Chandrasekhar was asked to open the probe.
ED alleges 3.28cr paid via Exalogic
According to the ED, Vijayan allegedly got ₹3.28 crore from CMRL through Veena's now-closed IT company, Exalogic, while Riyas is accused of helping move money abroad using "hawala channels."
The Serious Fraud Investigation Office has also charged Veena and CMRL officials after finding Exalogic got paid without providing any services.
Meanwhile, CPI(M) claims this is just political targeting by the central government.