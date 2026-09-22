Kerala orders probe into Pinarayi Vijayan over CMRL bribery claims

Kerala has kicked off an official investigation into former chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) flagged possible bribery.

The case also names his daughter Veena T and her husband P A Mohamed Riyas, all linked to the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) scandal.

Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala announced that top cop Ravada Chandrasekhar was asked to open the probe.